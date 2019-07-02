Offaly deaths and funeral details - July 3
Offaly deaths and funerals
Josephine GRENNAN (née O'Donoghue), Brocca Road, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballinasloe, Galway
Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Josephine KENNA (née Rosney), Leabeg, Blueball, Offaly
Reposing at Lawless' Funeral Home, Mucklagh on Wednesday (July 3rd) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 4th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.