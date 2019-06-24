Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 24

Eugene (Lou) Nolan, Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Monday at 11.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 12 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery Edenderry.

Brona Mc Grath, Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Monday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock in St Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St Mary's cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Friends of Ofalia House if desired.

Peter LOONAM, Hill Road, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday (June 24th) from 2pm until removal at 6.30pm toSt. Mary's Church, Cloghan, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (June 25th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridgie) FARRELL (née Hurst), St. Mary's Court, Gowran, Kilkenny / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her son Gerry's home at Blanchvilles Park, Clifden Co. Kilkenny (R95 AH 58) on Monday, 24th June, from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday please.