Offaly deaths and funerals - May 24

David ( Dave) Barry, Townsend Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral will take place in Cambridge. May he Rest In Peace.

Brigid Parkinson (née O'Rourke), 15 Connolly St., Mountmellick, Laois / Cloghan, Offaly

Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. House private please.

Mary FOLEY (née Galvin), Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday (May 23rd) from 5pm to 8pm and again on Friday (May 24) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (May 25) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.