Offaly deaths and funerals - May 23

Sr Catherine HERHILY, Holy Family Sisters, Arden Rd, Tullamore, Offaly / Tralee, Kerry

Reposing at the Holy Family Convent, Arden Road, Tullamore on Wednesday from 5.30pm until Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Convent Chapel on Thursday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

David ( Dave) Barry, Townsend Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral will take place in Cambridge. May he Rest In Peace.

Mary Philomena Treacy (née Fitzgerald), The Arches, Birr Road, Shinrone, Offaly

Private removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

Brigid Parkinson (née O'Rourke), 15 Connolly St., Mountmellick, Laois / Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 7 o'clock, Recital of the Rosary at 9 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. House private please.

Mary FOLEY (née Galvin), Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday (May 23rd) from 5pm to 8pm and again on Friday (May 24th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (May 25th) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.