Offaly deaths and funerals - May 22

Sr Catherine HERHILY, Holy Family Sisters, Arden Rd, Tullamore, Offaly / Tralee, Kerry

Reposing at the Holy Family Convent, Arden Road, Tullamore on Wednesday from 5.30pm until Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Convent Chapel on Thursday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

David ( Dave) Barry, Townsend Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral will take place in Cambridge. May he Rest In Peace.