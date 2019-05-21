Offaly deaths and funerals - May 22
Sr Catherine HERHILY, Holy Family Sisters, Arden Rd, Tullamore, Offaly / Tralee, Kerry
Reposing at the Holy Family Convent, Arden Road, Tullamore on Wednesday from 5.30pm until Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Convent Chapel on Thursday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.
David ( Dave) Barry, Townsend Street, Birr, Offaly
Funeral will take place in Cambridge. May he Rest In Peace.