Offaly deaths and funerals - May 20

Bridget (Bridy) Ryan (née McCarthy) - 4 Fairview, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery Birr.

James (Jim) McKeon - Navan Road, Dublin / Banagher, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning (May 20) to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Clonsilla Churchyard.

Micheál Davey - East Wall, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, East Wall for Requiem Mass at 11:30am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

Patricia (Biddy) FEENEY. High Gate, Birr, Offaly / Belmont, Offaly

Reposing at her sister Bridget's home (16 Meadowlands, Kilcormac) on Monday (May 20th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 21st) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.