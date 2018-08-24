Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 24)

Breda Grennan, Morrough, Rahan, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning (Aug. 24th) to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Leon Wade, 34 Cloncollig, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. House Private on Friday morning, please.

Breda Dempsey (née Conroy), Cadamstown, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless's Funeral Home, Mucklagh, Tullamore on Friday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Her remains will leave Lawless's Funeral Home on Saturday at 1pmarriving to St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.