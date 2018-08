Tommy Kenny, Ballyduff, Ballinahown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballinahown, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 8th) at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.

Peg Flynn (née Foley), Ballycumber Road, Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug. 8th) to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.