Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 5)

James O'Neill, 27 Sycamore Drive, Edenderry, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Reposing all day Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

John Noonan, Dublin 11, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road arriving at 9 50 o’clock for Mass at 10 o’clock, Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph (Jody) Corcoran, St. Mary`s Road, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

John (Johnny) Boland, Coolnahiley, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Private Removal on Friday morning to arrive in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary Plunkett, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am with Burial after Mass in the local Cemetery.