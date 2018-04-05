PICTURES: Offaly company claim top honours in Midlands quiz

The annual National Irish Safety Organisation safety quiz for companies in the Midlands was held in Tullamore on March 27.

Teams from three companies including Rosderra Irish Meats Company, from Edenderry, Abbott from Longford and

Sennheiser in Tullamore took part.

Mr John Flanagan was quizmaster and he prepared all the questions. His assistants on the night were Chris McCormack, her daughter Veronica, Bertie Guinan, John Henson and Sean Reidy from the Midland region.

NISO president Harry Galvin presented the prizes. Rosederra Meats from Edenderry won in two categories, both the 'previous entrants' and 'novice' events.

Their previous entrants team consisted of John O Connor, Lisa Hopkins, Gerson Johns and Anthony Shanley. Their novie team included Barry Mooney, Leona Farrell, Edel Mangan and Tommy Phelan.

The two winning teams will represent the Midland in the All Island National Quiz being held in Clonmel on Saturday, April 14.



Seinnheiser were represented by Roddy McGowan, Tommy Kelly and Vinny Conlon, and the two Abbott teams were Novice team of Sean Mitchell, William Carey and Robert Whelan with Edel Daly absent, and the Previous Entrants team of Cillian Garrett, Ronan Garrett, Claire Donlon and Amanda McLoughlin.

