WATCH LIVE: Storm Francis track to Ireland across the Atlantic

Watch the progress of Storm Francis live on the weather tracker above from windy.com.

Press player on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm Ellen. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.

A series of weather warnings are in place from Met Eireann.

There is a Status Orange Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Further intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times today. This combined with overnight accumulations will lead to some flash flooding.

This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also. The warning is in place until 6pm.

There is also a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow

Very windy or stormy conditions are expected on Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses Ireland. Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas).

That warning is in place until 7pm.

There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also. That warning is in place until 9pm.