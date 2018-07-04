WATCH: Fires burning high in the Slieve Blooms this evening

A number of fires that are closely grouped together are burning through forestry in the Slieve Bloom this evening. The fire was first reported earlier this afternoon.

Huge plumes of smoke are billowing over the top of the mountains and into County Laois.

The Cut Road between Clonaslee and Mountmellick is now closed. All other feeder roads from Kinnitty, Cadamstown, Mountrath to Slieve Blooms should be avoided. Firefighting operations are continuing and access roads need to be maintained.

Offaly Fire Service is urging people not travel to view the fire as you will hamper operations adding that wind directions can quickly change and you may become isolated and trapped by fire spread.

Helicopters are on site helping to fight the fire along with multiple units of Offaly Fire Services remain at the scene tackling the blaze on the ground.

Offaly Fire Services says it is working to extinguish the fire and caution for motorists and householders is advised due to smoke and visibility issues.