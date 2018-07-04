WATCH: Helicopters flying constantly to battle fires in the Slieve Bloom

Helicopters have been flying constantly this evening battling a number of fires burning in the Slieve Bloom mountains this evening.

The helicopters have been getting water for Clear Lake and delivering it to various parts of the fire. Multiple units of Offaly Fire Services remain at the scene tackling the blaze on the ground.

Huge plumes of smoke are billowing over the mountains into Laois with reports this evening of ash falling in Portlaoise this evening.

The Cut Road between Clonaslee and Mountmellick is now closed. All other feeder roads from Kinnitty, Cadamstown, Mountrath to Slieve Blooms should be avoided. Firefighting operations are continuing and access roads need to be maintained.

Offaly Fire Service is urging people not travel to view the fire as you will hamper operations adding that wind directions can quickly change and you may become isolated and trapped by fire spread.