Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Tullamore Area

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Priority 1 Routes Tullamore Municipal District

M6 Motorway section thru Offaly Section*
N52 Tullamore – Kilbeggan
N52 Tullamore By Pass – Blueball
N80 Charleville Roundabout – Killeigh Co Boundary
R420 (Old N80) Clara -Tullamore
R420 Bachelors Walk – Cloncollig Roundabout – Ballina X
R420 Clara to M6 motorway

Priority 2 Routes Tullamore Municipal District

R421 Tullamore Town Council Office – Arden Jn on By Pass

Priority 3 Routes Tullamore Municipal District

R436 Clara – Kilbeggan
Mucklagh Village
R421 Ballard Roundabout – Killurin
R446 (Old N6) Moate – Horseleap*
L02025 Tullamore to Ballinagar

Locations other than those listed above may be treated as the need arises.

