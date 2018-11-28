Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Tullamore Area
Priority 1 Routes Tullamore Municipal District
M6 Motorway section thru Offaly Section*
N52 Tullamore – Kilbeggan
N52 Tullamore By Pass – Blueball
N80 Charleville Roundabout – Killeigh Co Boundary
R420 (Old N80) Clara -Tullamore
R420 Bachelors Walk – Cloncollig Roundabout – Ballina X
R420 Clara to M6 motorway
Priority 2 Routes Tullamore Municipal District
R421 Tullamore Town Council Office – Arden Jn on By Pass
Priority 3 Routes Tullamore Municipal District
R436 Clara – Kilbeggan
Mucklagh Village
R421 Ballard Roundabout – Killurin
R446 (Old N6) Moate – Horseleap*
L02025 Tullamore to Ballinagar
Locations other than those listed above may be treated as the need arises.
