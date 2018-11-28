Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Tullamore Area

Priority 1 Routes Tullamore Municipal District

M6 Motorway section thru Offaly Section*

N52 Tullamore – Kilbeggan

N52 Tullamore By Pass – Blueball

N80 Charleville Roundabout – Killeigh Co Boundary

R420 (Old N80) Clara -Tullamore

R420 Bachelors Walk – Cloncollig Roundabout – Ballina X

R420 Clara to M6 motorway

Priority 2 Routes Tullamore Municipal District

R421 Tullamore Town Council Office – Arden Jn on By Pass

Priority 3 Routes Tullamore Municipal District

R436 Clara – Kilbeggan

Mucklagh Village

R421 Ballard Roundabout – Killurin

R446 (Old N6) Moate – Horseleap*

L02025 Tullamore to Ballinagar

Locations other than those listed above may be treated as the need arises.

