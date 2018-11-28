Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Birr Area

Priority 1 Routes Birr Municipal District

M7 Motorway section through Offaly Section

N62/N52 Roscrea - Kennedys Cross

N52 Birr-Riverstown

N52 Kennedys Cross-Fivealley

N52 Fivealley – Blueball

N62 Ballinahown - Cloghan

N62 Cloghan - Galross Cross

N62 Galross Cross-Kennedys Cross

R445 Roscrea – Borris in Ossory

Priority 2 Routes Birr Municipal District

R438 Cloghan – Taylors Cross

R439 Taylors Cross to Birr

Priority 3 Routes Birr Municipal District

R356 Wynnes Cross - Banagher

R436 Ferbane – Clara

R439 Taylors Cross to Banagher (County Bounds)

R440 Birr – Kinnitty – Cadamstown (County Bounds)

R357 Blueball – Shannon Bridge

R438 Taylors Cross to junction with R489

R445 (Old N7) – South of Moneygall (County Bounds)

Roscrea North of Dunkerrin (County Bounds)

R491 Shinrone – Roscrea

R491 Shinrone – Cloughjordan (County Bounds)

R492 Sharavogue – Shinrone

The R440 Kinnitty to Mountrath Road is not included for winter service treatment and in the event of severe weather conditions this route may require to be closed to the public.

Locations other than those listed above may be treated as the need arises.

Check out the details for the other areas by clicking on the links