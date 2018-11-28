Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Birr Area
Priority 1 Routes Birr Municipal District
M7 Motorway section through Offaly Section
N62/N52 Roscrea - Kennedys Cross
N52 Birr-Riverstown
N52 Kennedys Cross-Fivealley
N52 Fivealley – Blueball
N62 Ballinahown - Cloghan
N62 Cloghan - Galross Cross
N62 Galross Cross-Kennedys Cross
R445 Roscrea – Borris in Ossory
Priority 2 Routes Birr Municipal District
R438 Cloghan – Taylors Cross
R439 Taylors Cross to Birr
Priority 3 Routes Birr Municipal District
R356 Wynnes Cross - Banagher
R436 Ferbane – Clara
R439 Taylors Cross to Banagher (County Bounds)
R440 Birr – Kinnitty – Cadamstown (County Bounds)
R357 Blueball – Shannon Bridge
R438 Taylors Cross to junction with R489
R445 (Old N7) – South of Moneygall (County Bounds)
Roscrea North of Dunkerrin (County Bounds)
R491 Shinrone – Roscrea
R491 Shinrone – Cloughjordan (County Bounds)
R492 Sharavogue – Shinrone
The R440 Kinnitty to Mountrath Road is not included for winter service treatment and in the event of severe weather conditions this route may require to be closed to the public.
Locations other than those listed above may be treated as the need arises.
