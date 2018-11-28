Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Edenderry Area

Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Edenderry Area

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Edenderry Area

Priority 1 Routes Edenderry Municipal District

R402 Edenderry - Enfield
R402 Edenderry - Ballina Cross

Priority 2 Routes Edenderry Municipal District

R420 Ballina Cross - Portarlington
R419/R442 Portarlington – Clonbullogue

Priority 3 Routes Edenderry Municipal District

R423 Portarlington – Mountmellick (County Boundary)
R401 Clonbullogue - Edenderry
R401 Edenderry towards Kinnegad
R401 Clonbullogue to Rathangan
R400 Rhode - Motorway interchange
R400 Rhode - Mountlucas
R441 Edenderry to Rhode
R401 Edenderry-Kildare Co Boundary

Locations other than those listed above may be treated as the need arises.

Check out the details for the other areas by clicking on the links