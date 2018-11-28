Details of Offaly County Council Salting Routes and road priority for the winter - Edenderry Area

Priority 1 Routes Edenderry Municipal District

R402 Edenderry - Enfield

R402 Edenderry - Ballina Cross

Priority 2 Routes Edenderry Municipal District

R420 Ballina Cross - Portarlington

R419/R442 Portarlington – Clonbullogue

Priority 3 Routes Edenderry Municipal District

R423 Portarlington – Mountmellick (County Boundary)

R401 Clonbullogue - Edenderry

R401 Edenderry towards Kinnegad

R401 Clonbullogue to Rathangan

R400 Rhode - Motorway interchange

R400 Rhode - Mountlucas

R441 Edenderry to Rhode

R401 Edenderry-Kildare Co Boundary

Locations other than those listed above may be treated as the need arises.

