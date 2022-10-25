Gardening again? This Offaly club will have you growing strong

TULLAMORE Garden & Flower Club will resume its gardening talks and demonstrations this evening Wednesday, October 26 in the Charleville Community Centre, Church Avenue, Tullamore at 7.30pm.

The topic is 'Planning for Spring Time in the Garden' and it will be presented by Damian McHugh, Beechill Bulbs, Clara Road, Tullamore and Mark Sheehy, retired horticulturist living in Tullamore.

Non members of the club are welcome to attend (admission is €5).

For further information contact Sandra Keating 087 7856405 or Julie Heary 086 8411301.

The principle aim of the Tullamore Garden & Flower Club is to encourage residents of Tullamore and its surrounding environs to enjoy gardening as a hobby and to gain the horticultural knowledge they need to be able to develop their gardens.

The club hopes that now we are beginning to return to a level of normality post-Covid that Garden

Talks/Demonstrations can recommence and give the people of Tullamore more gardening knowledge to help them create interesting and colourful gardens and get satisfaction developing

their garden and growing interesting plants.

Gardening talks and demonstrations will be held in October, November, January, February, March and April and a guest speaker or flower arranger is invited to give a talk or demonstration.

Annual membership is €25 and there is an additional €5 charge at each lecture.

The November meeting is on Wednesday, November 23 and is a flower arranging demonstration. Those present will learn how to make Christmas flower arrangements and table centre arrangements.

Tullamore Flower & Garden Club look forward to old members being able to meet again and

hope to meet new member who are interested in gardening joining the club.