07 Jul 2022

Offaly Covid Test Centre moves to HSE Area Office in Tullamore

COVID TEST CENTRE

The Covid Test Centre for Offaly was located at Clonminch on the outskirts of Tullamore

Tribune Reporter

07 Jul 2022 5:30 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

After administering 148,144 PCR tests to the citizens of County Offaly and surrounding areas the HSE Tullamore Covid19 Test Centre is relocating from Clonminch, Tullamore to the HSE Area Office, Arden Road, Tullamore, Eircode R35 TY28.

PCR Covid testing will commence in HSE Area Office on this Friday, July 8 and the service will operate Monday to Sunday (seven days per week). 

Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare said it was important to acknowledge the work and commitment of all staff at the Covid Test Centre, Tullamore who supported the delivery of PCR testing, the organisations and agencies involved in making this happen and all those who presented for PCR testing. 

Directions to testing area:  At entrance drive straight in and take a left after the third car park area on the left.  Directions to the testing area are clearly signed.

PCR testing is for the following categories recommended by Public Health.

· are age 55 or older and have not had a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

· have a high-risk medical condition

· have a weak immune system (immunocompromised)

· live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them

· are pregnant

· are a healthcare worker

For all other categories  Public Health have recommended that antigen tests are used.   

Appointments  are available using the following link 

https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/

