30 Jun 2022

Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy remembered in Tralee

Ashling Murphy remembered in Tralee

A black and white picture along with a plaque and candles are placed along the banks of the canal in Tralee, County Kerry

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

30 Jun 2022 11:34 AM

The people of Tralee in Kerry have remembered murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy by erecting a small shrine along the banks of the canal in the town.

A black and white picture with candles recalls Ashling who lost her life on January 12 this year after she was attacked while she was exercising along the canal bank in Tullamore.

A plaque with the words:

There is no night without a dawning

No winter without a spring

And beyond the dark horizon.

Our hearts will once more sing...

For those who leave us for a while

Have only gone away

Out of a restless, care worn world

Into a brighter day

Last January over 500 people gathered in the square in Tralee to pay tribute to Ashling. It was one of many held throughout Kerry and across Ireland and indeed the world. The vigils also called for an end to violence against women.

31-year-old Jozef Puska, the man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on June 6 of next year.

Mr Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly is charged with murdering the 23-year-old primary school teacher at Cappincur, Tullamore on the afternoon of January 12, 2022.

He will be tried before a jury and the case is expected to last between three and four weeks. He remains in custody until that date.

On April 6, Mr Puska was sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court after being served with the book of evidence. Free legal aid was granted to include representation of junior and senior counsel at the trial. A Slovakian interpreter will also be required for all court dates.

Ms Murphy, a talented traditional Irish musician and a graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her death.

