Search

08 Jun 2022

Man in Offaly found unconscious in car with three knives

Man found unconscious with three knives

A man was unconscious in the passenger seat of car

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

08 Jun 2022 10:57 AM

GARDAI were called to Offaly County Council after they received a report of two men being unconscious in the vicinity.

In his evidence to Tullamore district court, Garda Patrick McGee said that on March 2, 2022, at 5.30pm he arrived at Charleville Road, Tullamore, where he found a man unconscious on the passenger side of a vehicle.

Tomas Naujokas, (36) 26, High Street, Birr, had a half a bottle of wine between his knees and a knife down beside him. He woke up while Garda McGee’s colleague was dealing with the driver who was ''kicking off’' and Garda McGee said he unknowingly assisted the gardai by holding onto him.

Garda McGee said as he was taking the defendant out the car another knife fell on the ground and a third knife was found in his pocket. Mr Naujokas had no previous convictions and was cooperative.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was a 36 year old Lithuanian. He said he usually worked with farmers until recently but is now unemployed. He had been with another guy who had kicked off and he was of assistance to the gardai.

Man unable to control dogs in Offaly given two month suspended sentence

He had come to Tullamore shopping and bought three kitchen knives. He had consumed drink and was in the vicinity of the county council. Mr Farrelly said there is no evidence he intended to do any harm and he was very concerned. It had started out as a good day when he met and went out with a friend.

Judge Miriam Walsh asked Garda McGee if the knives were in a packet or box to which he replied they looked ''newish'' but they weren’t in a box.

Judge Miriam Walsh directed Mr Naujokas to pay €200 to the Saint Vincent de Paul and said he will have to pay €500 if he defaults.

She said she will strike out the matter if he returns to court on July 27 2022 with a receipt of payment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media