Man in Offaly found unconscious in car with three knives

GARDAI were called to Offaly County Council after they received a report of two men being unconscious in the vicinity.

In his evidence to Tullamore district court, Garda Patrick McGee said that on March 2, 2022, at 5.30pm he arrived at Charleville Road, Tullamore, where he found a man unconscious on the passenger side of a vehicle.

Tomas Naujokas, (36) 26, High Street, Birr, had a half a bottle of wine between his knees and a knife down beside him. He woke up while Garda McGee’s colleague was dealing with the driver who was ''kicking off’' and Garda McGee said he unknowingly assisted the gardai by holding onto him.

Garda McGee said as he was taking the defendant out the car another knife fell on the ground and a third knife was found in his pocket. Mr Naujokas had no previous convictions and was cooperative.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was a 36 year old Lithuanian. He said he usually worked with farmers until recently but is now unemployed. He had been with another guy who had kicked off and he was of assistance to the gardai.

He had come to Tullamore shopping and bought three kitchen knives. He had consumed drink and was in the vicinity of the county council. Mr Farrelly said there is no evidence he intended to do any harm and he was very concerned. It had started out as a good day when he met and went out with a friend.

Judge Miriam Walsh asked Garda McGee if the knives were in a packet or box to which he replied they looked ''newish'' but they weren’t in a box.

Judge Miriam Walsh directed Mr Naujokas to pay €200 to the Saint Vincent de Paul and said he will have to pay €500 if he defaults.

She said she will strike out the matter if he returns to court on July 27 2022 with a receipt of payment.