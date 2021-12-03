Offaly's Jim 'feeling great' as he sets out on 134km charity cycle to Cavan

PLUCKY 70 year old Jim McGovern said he was “feeling great” as he embarked on a 134 kilometre charity cycle from his home near Tullamore early on Friday morning.

The cycle, which is to raise funds to provide support for families of bereaved children, will finish up in Jim's native Glangevlin in Co. Cavan on Sunday evening.

The cycle is in memory of Jim's grandchild, Hugo Colm James McDonald, who passed away just five days after his birth.

Family members and neighbours gathered at his home in Coolnahiley on Friday morning to wish the Cavan man well on his epic journey.

Also cycling alongside Jim is his son-in-law, Brian McDonald, the late Hugo's father, while Jim's wife Linda is following on behind in a support vehicle.

Jim's grand-daughter, Ella cycled with her father and grand-father on her tricycle for the early part of the journey before the party reached the busy Clara to Tullamore main road.

Sponsorship cards to support the cycle are now available in many outlets while there is also a GoFundMe page on Instagram, Hugo's Army.

“We have already raised €3,000 on the GoFundMe page which is great,” Jim told the Tribune before he set off on his cycle.

The determination Jim has to complete this cycle comes from the strength Hugo showed all in his short life .

The money raised will be donated to the Midlands Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise and Mullingar to help provide bereavement supports to families who are going through what Hugo's family have experienced.

“We experienced loss first hand in May of this year when Hugo passed away after only five days. Hugo's battle was too much for his heart to take but we will honour him in every way we can starting with giving to others what was offered to us,” Hugo's mother Liana told the Tribune.

She added: “It's not something we ever wanted to or thought we would go through but having a place to grieve or a place to make your final memories is something we will carry with us .”

These services will help support and comfort other families following the loss of their child.

Updates on Jim's progress and the ongoing fundraising will be given on @hugosarmy on Instagram.

The cycle will pass through Kilbeggan, Mullingar, Edgeworthstown, Longford, Dromad, Mohil, Fenagh and Ballinamore.

Jim and the cycle party plan to reach Edgeworthstown in Co. Longford on Friday before stopping and restarting their journey on Saturday morning.