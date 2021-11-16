Tree planting ceremony this Thursday at Offaly school

A special tree planting ceremony will take place at Scoil Mhuire Primary School in Tullamore to launch the environmental and arts initiative ‘Putting Down Roots’, attended by some of its students and teachers as well as the project's organisers and supporters.

The event take place this Thursday, November 18 at 2pm.

This meaningful project is led by the Museum of Everyone, visual artist Steven Doody, assisted by Amanda Nyoni, in association with Easy Treesie and the Irish Refugee Council, and will ultimately see over 8,000 native trees planted across the county of Offaly representing the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland and living in Direct Provision.

With a donation of €5 per tree, Putting Down Roots aims to raise over €40,000 to support young people who are in the protection process and who have lived in the Direct Provision system, in order to enter third-level institution.

Collaborative partner Easy Treesie does amazing work in creating awareness among young people around climate change and biodiversity, and this project involves a collaboration that has the potential to become a sustainable model that benefits the environment, the community, and indeed the most vulnerable young people in Ireland.

The new reservoir at Kilcruttin, Tullamore will be among one of three selected sites for tree planting including locations in Birr and Lough Boora Parklands over the next few months. Each planting day will see our community working and planting together in a different location around Offaly.

Most recently, the Tullamore Credit Union has purchased 100 trees in support of Putting Down Roots. Through their generosity, this important project will be hitting the ground running. 100% of all proceeds will go directly to the Irish Refugee Council and educating young adults who have come through the direct provision system. If you are a business or individual looking to help support this significant initiative and help offset the area’s carbon footprint, just TAP HERE to make a donation.

Putting Down Roots is implementing the idea of communities working together to help these young adults put down roots on the island of Ireland is at the heart of this project. If you would like to help us plant trees, our first planting day will take place in Tullamore, Co. Offaly this November. If you would like to get involved, volunteer or have any questions regarding this project email us at museumofeveryone@gmail.com.