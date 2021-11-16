Search

Application for additional direct provision facilities in Offaly town

An application has been made to Offaly County Council to turn two houses on High Street, Tullamore into direct provision centres

Camilla McLoughlin

AN application has been made to Offaly County Council for two additional direct provision facilities in Tullamore.

A decision is due later this month on an application by Bridgestock Care Ltd for a change of use of two protected structures in the town to accommodate ''protected persons.''

The first is in relation to a house with the title 'Florence' on High Street and the development seeks permission for a change of use along with existing fenestration and the conversion of a shed to a utility room.

The other application relates to number 19, High Street, and also applies for a change of use to provide accommodation for people under the direct provision scheme.

It seeks to change existing outbuildings into additional accommodation. A decision is due by November 29.

Bridgestock Care already operates a direct provision centre at the former Marian Hostel on High Street which opened in 2020 and provides living quarters for 168 people.

