Man transferred to Beaumont Hospital after serious Offaly assault
A man in his 20s is being treated in Beaumont Hospital after sustaining head injuries in an assault in Offaly on Monday evening, November 15.
Gardaí say they are investigating the assault of the man that occurred at approximately 6pm on Monday in Kilcormac.
The man was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital. It is understood he sustained serious head injuries.
No arrests have been made but gardaí say investigations are advancing.
They are appealing for witnesses to the assault to contact them.
An application has been made to Offaly County Council to turn two houses on High Street, Tullamore into direct provision centres
