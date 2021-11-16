Gardai investigating after three houses burgled in one area of Offaly.

The three houses were burgled in the Kilcormac and Cloghan areas last week.

At some stage between Wednesday, November 10 and on Sunday, November 14, an unoccupied house in Ballyoran, Kilcormac was broken into.

A Garda spokesman said a front window was forced open during the break-in, which caused damage to the window, and only one room was searched by the intruder. The spokesman said nothing was taken.

Gardaí are also investigating two burglaries at residences in the Cloghan area on Thursday evening November 11.

The break-ins happened between 6.30pm and 10.10pm and the Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who travelled the R357 between Shannonbridge and Cloghan during that time period.

Both dwellings were accessed by the burglars via the rear bedroom windows which caused damage to both windows. Small sums of money were stolen from the two premises.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or strange vehicles is urged to call Birr Garda Station at (057) 9169710/9120016.