Court orders Tusla report for 50-year-old woman involved in disturbance in Offaly

REPORTS from the probation service and Tusla were ordered after a woman's appearance before Tullamore District Court recently.

The woman, for whom a warrant was executed in court, was involved in a disturbance in Birr on May 28 last year, Sergeant James O'Sullivan said.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said she had been drinking in the company of another lady in that lady's home when a dispute occurred. At about 6.20pm the woman before the court was highly intoxicated and refused to leave when asked to do so.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the 50-year-old mother, who pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and a breach of the peace, was abusive to gardai when they arrived.

He said she had 38 previous convictions, including 15 for public order offences and had been convicted most recently in 2019.

The woman's solicitor, Donal Farrelly, said his client was struggling with alcohol after a family tragedy and had too much to drink on the occasion of the offence.

Judge Catherine Staines granted bail and adjourned sentencing for reports to December 22 next.