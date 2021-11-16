Search

16/11/2021

Court orders Tusla report for 50-year-old woman involved in disturbance in Offaly

Tusla report ordered for 50-year-old woman involved in disturbance in Offaly

Tusla report ordered for 50-year-old woman involved in disturbance in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

REPORTS from the probation service and Tusla were ordered after a woman's appearance before Tullamore District Court recently.

The woman, for whom a warrant was executed in court, was involved in a disturbance in Birr on May 28 last year, Sergeant James O'Sullivan said.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said she had been drinking in the company of another lady in that lady's home when a dispute occurred. At about 6.20pm the woman before the court was highly intoxicated and refused to leave when asked to do so.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the 50-year-old mother, who pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and a breach of the peace, was abusive to gardai when they arrived.

He said she had 38 previous convictions, including 15 for public order offences and had been convicted most recently in 2019.
The woman's solicitor, Donal Farrelly, said his client was struggling with alcohol after a family tragedy and had too much to drink on the occasion of the offence.

Judge Catherine Staines granted bail and adjourned sentencing for reports to December 22 next.

Heroic Tullamore earn their spurs as changing of the guard begins in Offaly football

Man fined €100 for parking car in Tullamore disabled bay

Assault charges struck out after two Offaly men resolve dispute

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media