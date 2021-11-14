Man fined €100 for parking car in Tullamore disabled bay
A FINE of €100 was imposed on a man who parked in a disabled parking space in Tullamore without having a valid badge.
Paul Duca, 26, Hanover Court, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow, had been issued with a fixed charge penalty notice but it had not been paid, Garda Darren Gallagher told Tullamore District Court.
After speaking to the driver on March 31 last, Garda Gallagher summonsed Mr Duca for parking a vehicle, a 191 registered Hyundai Kona, in a disabled bay at High Street without displaying a disabled driver badge.
