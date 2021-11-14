Search

14/11/2021

Assault charges struck out after two Offaly men resolve dispute

TWO neighbours involved in a dispute were congratulated by Judge Catherine Staines after Tullamore District Court was told about land being transferred.

Eugene Glennon, 74, Barnan, Croghan, and Pat Flynn, aged 52, also of Barnan, Croghan, were summonsed for assault at Barnan on January 12, 2019. Mr Glennon was also summonsed for criminal damage.

Donal Farrelly, solicitor for Mr Flynn, told Judge Staines the matter had been dealt with by a different judge previously and had been adjourned.

Mr Farrelly said it related to a dispute between neighbours and the court had indicated that if matters could be solved by a piece of land being transferred and a gate being taken down neither man would be convicted.

Mr Farrelly said that had happened and it appeared matters had been resolved.

Patrick Martin, solicitor for Mr Glennon, confirmed matters had been sorted out and there had been no further issues since.
Judge Staines struck out the prosecutions. “Congratulations, it's much better to sort things out here in court,” she told the men.

