'Tullamore this Christmas' a two day fun filled event

FREE one hour parking in Tullamore, Christmas markets, Santa, and even a visit from Dustin the Turkey are planned in the days leading up to December 25.

The 'Tullamore this Christmas' two day event will take place on Saturday November 20 and Sunday 21.

Engineer with Offaly County Council, Jean Ryan gave the details at last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District meeting.

Ms Ryan said that following on from the success of the 'Fayre in the Square,' 'Puca Spooka' and thanks to funding from the Dept of Tourism, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, there will be ‘’a fun packed event over two days with live performances, street theatre and local choirs taking part.

On Sunday November 21 the annual turning on of the Christmas lights will take place from 5.30pm with Santa’s arrival and special guest Dustin the Turkey’’ which should be good fun’’ said Ms Ryan.

On December 4 the Christmas Lights will be switched on in Clara and a Christmas market will take place. More details on this as they emerge.

On December 11 in Tullamore another day of festivities is in the pipeline with details to be finalised. This will also involve more Christmas markets in O’Connor Square and further entertainment.

‘’All events will be organised in coordination with current Covid guidelines and hopefully things won’t change there,’’ said Jean Ryan.

The Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Tony McCormack, said he was ''delighted to see we are going with the free car parking. I’m sure the upcoming events for Christmas Markets and turning on the lights will be fantastic. It's an ideal opportunity for people to come into town to do some Christmas shopping, have some food, and have a drink and all the businesses in the town will benefit from it as they did from the previous events,’’ he said.

Councillor Sean O'Brien said the events ''will bring a huge amount of people into the town and bring in new businesses. We are starting to make great use of O’Connor Square. The work they have done in Clara is fantastic to see,'' he said.

Councillor Declan Harvey, said he was looking forward to the markets, the fun and the craic. He said there were new Christmas lights hanging this year and they ''had a test run the other night and they look brilliant.''