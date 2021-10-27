REVEALED: The five acts through to the final of Offaly's Next Superstar

The five acts through to the final of Offaly's Next Superstar
Thousands of votes have been cast in the Offaly's Next Superstar heats and you have chosen your five finalists.
All heats were closely run but these were your winners:
HEAT 1 WINNER - Aaliyah Lovett - Singer
HEAT 2 WINNER - Rory Byrne - Singer
HEAT 3 WINNER - Libby Daly - Singer
HEAT 4 WINNER - Dayna Quinlan - Singer
HEAT 5 WINNER - Katie Healy - Singer
THE FINAL
Voting is now open with these five acts in the finale of Offaly's Next Superstar. You can see a link to the final vote below. Get voting for your favourite.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges Simon Casey, Anthony Sullivan and Kieran Corrigan to decide our winner.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €900 worth of One4All vouchers sponsored by Washbox Tullamore, Slieve Bloom Brewing Company and Lumcloon Energy; a €300 Specsavers voucher and a €300 To Go retail voucher, and a day's recording in Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore.
Voting in the final will close on Wednesday, November 3 at 11pm.
