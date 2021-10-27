VOTE NOW in the grand finale of Offaly's Next Superstar
TAP ON THE CONTESTANT'S NAME OR PICTURE TO VIEW THEIR ENTRY VIDEOS
Voting is now open for the finale of Offaly's Next Superstar.
The five acts who made it through from our heats were Aaliyah Lovett, Rory Byrne, Libby Daly, Katie Healy and Dayna Quinlan.
This public vote for the finale will be combined with adjudication by our judges Simon Casey, Anthony Sullivan and Kieran Corrigan to decide our winner.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes €900 worth of One4All vouchers sponsored by Washbox Tullamore, Slieve Bloom Brewing Company and Lumcloon Energy; a €300 Specsavers voucher and a €300 To Go retail voucher, and a day's recording in Penny Lane Studios, Tullamore.
Voting in the final will close on Wednesday, November 3 at 11pm.
GET VOTING
