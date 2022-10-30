Thedevilscoachman back to winning ways over fences at Galway

Thedevilscoachman got his chasing career up and running when making a winning reappearance at Galway.

Things did not go completely to plan over the larger obstacles for Noel Meade’s six-year-old last season, finishing third on chasing debut behind Ferny Hollow, before being held in second behind Saint Sam at Fairyhouse.

Chasing plans were put on hold and Thedevilscoachman thrived for both a return to timber and a step up in trip when winning the Boyne Hurdle in February, and he enjoyed the extended distance once again when producing a classy fencing display in the Purchase By 3pm Today To WINABMW.ie Irish EBF Beginners Chase.

Always travelling comfortably tracking the front-running Sams Profile, the 5-6 favourite loomed large in the hands of Mark Walsh on the run to two out and having jumped alongside the leader at the last, was ridden out with a bit up his sleeve in the straight.

Really good return over fences from Grade 2-winning hurdler Thedevilscoachman 🏇@tuvastables won this 12 months ago with Sixshooter and clearly has another sound prospect following this victory in the oft-informative @IrishEBF_ beginners' chase @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/p34RGJLG7T — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 30, 2022

Betfair subsequently cut Thedevilscoachman to 20-1 from 33-1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

“The softer ground was a help to him as it gives him as it slow things down a bit. He is learning as he goes along, but his jumping is still a bit sticky although he jumped when he wanted him. When he asked him to come up, he came up,” said Meade.

“He will improve as he goes along, he goes that long trip easily and loves that soft ground. I don’t know where he goes next, but we’ll paddle on and see how we go.”

In the opening Mulryan Auctioneers Mares Maiden Hurdle, impressive point-to-point winner Deeply Superficial (11-8 favourite) obliged favourite-backers with a cosy victory on her rules debut for trainer Gordon Elliott.

Elliott’s representative Lisa O’Neill said: “Davy (Russell) gave her a lovely ride and it is nice for the owner as well. She is a nice looking mare and hopefully will have a bright future.

“We knew she was more than capable of doing that, but it her first run and it was a competitive race. I’m not sure where Gordon will head with her next, but there are plenty of options.”

Betfair cut the winner to 8-1 from 12s for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.