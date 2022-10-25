Search

25 Oct 2022

Southend march on with 3-0 win at Maidstone

25 Oct 2022 10:56 PM

Southend extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to seven games with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Maidstone at the Gallagher Stadium.

The visitors took the lead in spectacular fashion when Callum Powell picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled into the net with the outside of his boot to make it 1-0.

Southend doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark after Jack Bridge fired in after cutting in from the left for his first of the campaign.

The Shrimpers put the game to bed and scored three away from home for the first time this season when Chris Wreh finished from inside the penalty area in the 71st minute.

Maidstone could have had a consolation when Dominic Odusanya controlled the ball and smashed a volley goalwards which was easily saved by Andeng Ndi in the end.

Local News

