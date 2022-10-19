Military Order in Derby picture after upholding family honour at Newmarket

Military Order capped a fine day at Newmarket for Charlie Appleby and William Buick as the Godolphin duo enjoyed a four-timer on the Rowley Mile.

Appleby won the British Stallion Studs EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes with St Leger hero Hurricane Lane in 2020 and Adayar’s brother made no mistake on his second racecourse start, obliging as the 8-11 favourite.

Only fourth on debut over seven furlongs, the Frankel colt thrived for the extra furlong on this occasion and was always holding off his Ryan Moore-ridden stablemate Ancient Rules, who followed him home in second.

Paddy Power reacted by shortening Military Order to 25-1 from 40-1 for next year’s Epsom Classic. and Appleby revealed he has always thought highly of the talented youngster.

The brother to Adayar strikes on the Rowley Mile. Military Order (Frankel) opens his account second-time out and brings up a fine four-timer for William Buick and Charlie Appleby at Newmarket.

He said afterwards: “I’m very pleased, I was confident stepping up to a mile today that a mile was where he needed to be and staying is going to be his forte isn’t it, you can see it all day long.

“As a physical from two to three he is only going to benefit and for a horse who has got into a race for a minute, he’s then put it to bed nicely once he’s hit the rising ground.

“I think he’s still a big baby and looking at him round here he doesn’t seem to have a clue what he’s doing to be honest. But that’s typical of a horse who finds things really easy at home, they don’t really know what they are doing, they just go up and down the hill and finds it really easy.

“The two days he’s been asked any questions have been his two racedays here and I feel there is plenty of improvement to come.

“The second horse ran a nice race as well, so needless to say the winner will be put away for the year and the runner-up, we’ll see what Ryan has to say, but they are two nice colts.”

On how he compares to his Derby and King George-winning brother, Appleby added: “Everyone has plenty of brothers and sisters, but I like this horse, I’ve always liked him. He’s got the same profile as Adayar now, he finished fourth first start and then he won.”

Earlier in the day Appleby won three races in a row, which started with Regal Honour (5-6 favourite) who took plenty of encouraging by Buick to win the Stephen Rowley Remembered Novice Stakes.

The son of Dubawi is a half-brother to dual-Group One winner Rizeena and the handler’s four-time winner Summer Romance, and Appleby is confident he will be competing at the top table next term.

He continued: “He still looked pretty raw there, he’s come under the pump three (furlongs) down. But he responds well and once he hits the rising ground he’s away.

Power-packed finish! Regal Honour (Dubawi) cost plenty and this half-brother to Rizeena looks another colt to note for next year for William Buick, Charlie Appleby and Godolphin at Newmarket.

“William said he’s still raw and he had to give him a couple of digs. He was always confident, but he had to ask him.

“That’s him done for the year now. He’s a horse that up to a mile and a quarter is going to suit him moving forward. Whether we start off at a mile next year then step up, we’ll just see what he does in the spring. He’s a nice horse.

“If you gauge him as a physical and his pedigree and what he’s achieved there you have to be excited. Some of the others may have been there and done it and they’ve got that ace card on him, but you’d be pretty confident this fella will be stepping forward and joining them next year.”

They quickly added to their tally when Cannon Rock (9-2) landed the Home Of Racing Maiden Stakes, before Castle Way (3-1) left a disappointing run at Epsom behind to take the British EBF Future Stayers Nursery Handicap.

“We went to Epsom with a bit of confidence to be honest with you, but he’s a big, scopey horse and Adam (Kirby) felt at the top of the hill, he would always struggle coming down it,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler.

“But importantly he has put that behind him, and his work has been good since. He’s one of the horses we toyed with putting away and leaving for the year, but with the ground the way it is we thought we would let him take his chance again and I’m pleased that we did.

“We’re a long, long way away, but he may be a Queen’s Vase sort of horse, but that’s just looking at the pedigree and what he has achieved and we’re a long way away before we’re there. These horses are going to be a mile and a half plus next year.”

Castle Way’s stablemate One Nation picked up the silver medal and now appears set to join Appleby’s Dubai Carnival squad this winter

Amway from the Appleby winners,Amo Racing’s Mammas Girl (3-1 favourite) made a taking introduction in the Discover Newmarket Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes.

Richard Hannon’s daughter of Havana Grey showed plenty of class to come home with a rattle when shown daylight by jockey Sean Levey and was introduced to the 1000 Guineas market at 40-1 by Paddy Power.

“That was a smooth performance, she’s a nice horse, has scope and I’ll look forward to her next year,” said the winning rider.

Impressive. Mammas Girl is a half-sister to 10 winners and looks good on debut for Richard Hannon, Sean Levey and Amo Racing. 50 wins now in Britain and Ireland for first-season sire sensation Havana Grey at Newmarket.

Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for Amo Racing added: “It was a very nice start. I won’t be bold and say we expected it, but she did a nice piece of work at Kempton earlier this month and we came here thinking she would go well and put up a good display.

“She raced the wrong way round there and she was keen early, got caught on heels, but Sean pulled her out and it was pretty push button, so we were delighted with that. She will obviously come on plenty for her debut.”

“I think the smart thing to do is put her away now. She’s by one of the most exciting sires in the country in Havana Grey so she should train on, and she’s got the size and scope to go on next year at three. She’s a very exciting filly.”