Cairo collects Killavullan honours at Leopardstown

Aidan O’Brien’s Cairo was a straightforward winner of the Group Three Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Quality Road two-year-old was the runner-up in the the Listed Star Appeal Stakes last time out and this time went one better when starting as the 5-2 favourite.

After racing in mid-division, the colt quickened at the furlong pole under Wayne Lordan to prevail by two and three-quarter lengths, with stablemate Sierra Blanca in second. Betfair gave the winner a 33-1 from 50-1 quote for the Derby.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Wayne gave him a lovely ride. It was a nice even gallop from the word go which suited him.

“He had a good run the last day behind a nice filly of Willie Browne’s in Dundalk and he has stepped up again since.

Cairo is a commanding winner of the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes, today's €50,000 feature for @waynemlordan, Aidan O'Brien and @Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/emZbfjsTP7 — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) October 15, 2022

“I think the proper gallop helped him today. He’s a lovely horse physically and he’s done everything right so far.

“He’s in the Group One in France next weekend, but that will probably come too soon. It’s nice to get the Group win for him and he’s a horse to look forward to for next year.

“The second horse ran a lovely race and he’ll come on again.”

Listed success went the way of Willie McCreey’s Self Belief in the Trigo Stakes.

The 8-1 chance prevailed by a head from Johnny Murtagh’s Kerkiyra and in doing so gave rider Nathan Crosse a first winner at the level.

“I’m delighted to get that. I’m very thankful to the owners and especially to Willie for putting me up, it was a big thing to do,” he said.

“I was very happy with him today. He jumped out, travelled along well early and we just slotted in behind and he dropped the bridle completely.

“I was very happy with him the whole way along and as soon as I gave him a kick he took off. He’s very game, he’s good and hardy.

“He’ll improve plenty from that today, he’s still raw as he’s only had two runs.”