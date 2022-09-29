Search

29 Sept 2022

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 8:06 PM

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks ahead of Swindon’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Northampton.

Forward Hepburn-Murphy suffered a torn hamstring tendon after stepping off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Grimsby, having not long returned from a lengthy lay-off with hip issues.

Louis Reed returns after missing the Grimsby fixture through injury, while boss Scott Lindsey will also have midfielder Jonny Williams available again.

Williams has returned from international duty with Wales having not made an appearance for his national team.

Northampton will be without Tyler Magloire for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury.

Magloire was forced off in the first half of the Cobblers’ clash with Rochdale earlier this month and has not featured since.

A scan revealed the severity of the issue and manager Jon Brady expects the defender to be absent for “a considerable length of time”.

Brady hopes to have Shaun McWilliams back from a groin injury in three weeks, while Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan will also not be back in time for the match in Wiltshire.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media