Mimikyu the Park Hill queen for Gosdens and Dettori

Mimikyu put a disappointing display at York well behind her with a smooth success in the Coral Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster.

A sister to the very talented duo Journey and Indigo Girl, it was perhaps noteworthy Mimikyu (13-2) raced in a hood for the first time given those two wore one.

Prior to her poor effort on the Knavesmire, where she through away any chance by racing too keenly, the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly had won easily at Newmarket.

Before that she had beaten Time Lock, who very nearly won the York race in which she was just touched off by St Leger runner Haskoy, so Mimikyu’s claims were there to see if she was on her A-game.

Dropped out by Frankie Dettori, he made his challenge down the middle of the track while the favourite Eshaada tracked over to the rail, but Mimikyu was always travelling the stronger of the pair and she pulled clear to win by two and three-quarters lengths.

The Gosdens have a good record in the race and have now won it four times since 2015.

John Gosden said: “We thought she would win the Galtres well, but unfortunately she got stacked three wide all the way and pulled, pulled, pulled.

“We popped the hood on today and luckily we were drawn where we could drop in behind, she settled last and came through well.

“The second filly is very good and that wasn’t a fluke. The Galtres was disappointing, but that was coming back to what we knew she was capable of.

“She’s certainly a talented filly and she’s only a three-year-old, so there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Considering future plans, he added: “She’s in the Prix Royallieu on the Saturday of Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp, or we could go for the Group One on Champions Day, which funnily enough her sister Journey won (in 2016).”