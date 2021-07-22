Search our Archive

Offaly woman appointed to Board of Sport in Ireland

Well known sports woman Miriam O'Callaghan has been appointed to the Board of Sport in Irelandof Sport

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD and the Minister of State Jack Chambers have appointed Tullamore woman Miriam O'Callaghan to the Board of Sport in Ireland.

Miriam is one of four to be appointed. Minister Martin said she was delighted to appoint these four new members to the Board.

''They have all demonstrated that they possess skills and expertise which will greatly benefit the work of Sports Ireland in supporting and developing Irish Sport. I wish them well in their roles.''

Minister Jack Chambers said: ''This is an important time for the sport sector as we continue to see a return to sporting activity following what has been a very challenging period.''

The new appointments follow on from an application and shortlisting process run by the Public Appointments Service earlier this year.

Barry Cowen TD has sent his best wishes to Miriam saying: "Congratulations to our very own Miriam O’Callaghan who has been appointed to the Board of Sport Ireland.

"We are all very proud of you Miriam and wish you luck in your new role."

Miriam has been a Senior HR Executive and Project Manager with the HSE with over 30 years’ experience in the health services at senior operational level and across various facets of HR, project management & services management. Her expertise includes Hospital and Community Services Management, Employee Relations, Pensions, Recruitment and Project Management.

She has been a member of a number of state boards – Employment Equality Agency, Broadcasting Complaints Commission, National Sports Campus Authority of Ireland - and is currently serving on CORU’s Physiotherapists Registration Board.

Miriam has had significant involvement in sport over a long number of years as a player, administrator, referee and coach. She played a central role in the development and implementation of national strategic plans for the Camogie Association and was National President from 2003 -2006. She is currently a member of the Board of Offaly Sports Partnership and has served as Chairperson from 2010 to 2020.

