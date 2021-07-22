Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Presentation made to Offaly twins named on Irish basketball squad

Presentation made to Offaly sisters named on Irish basketball squad

Presentation made to Offaly sisters named on Irish basketball squad

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Tullamore Basketball Club have made a presentation to two of their finest exports, twin sisters Ellie and Emma Glavin.

Emma and Ellie are now both Under 18 Irish Internationals and were given a presentation on behalf of their club Tullamore before they travel to he Czech Republic for their first International basketball tournament.

"A superb achievement by them and a very proud occasion for Irene and Ger, their Coach Richie, all associated with Tullamore Basketball Club and for all involved in sport in Offaly," the club said.

Offaly hotel going up for sale at auction for at eye opening price

'It was terrifying' - Offaly blogger targeted by trolls speaks out

Stepping up levels of physicality crucial to future development of Offaly hurling – Leo O'Connor

Limerick man still committed to the Offaly hurling cause

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie