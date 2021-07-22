Presentation made to Offaly twins named on Irish basketball squad

Presentation made to Offaly sisters named on Irish basketball squad
Tullamore Basketball Club have made a presentation to two of their finest exports, twin sisters Ellie and Emma Glavin.
Emma and Ellie are now both Under 18 Irish Internationals and were given a presentation on behalf of their club Tullamore before they travel to he Czech Republic for their first International basketball tournament.
"A superb achievement by them and a very proud occasion for Irene and Ger, their Coach Richie, all associated with Tullamore Basketball Club and for all involved in sport in Offaly," the club said.
