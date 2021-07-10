Two Offaly players named on Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Team of the Year

Two Offaly players have been named on the Lidl Ladies Gaelic Football Association NFL Division 4 team of the year after the honours were announced on Tuesday.
Offaly players Amy Gavin Mangan and Grainne Egan made the team with Gavin Mangan named at midfield and Egan at corner-forward.
It was no surprise that Division 4 top scorer Michelle Guckian made the team for Leitrim as she topped the scoring charts for all four divisions and was joined on the team by teammate Sinead Tighe in the full-back position, Glencar/Manorhamilton's Mary Alice Maguire at corner-back and Sean O'Heslins Laura O'Dowd at half-forward.
Eight Louth players made the team, including final Player of the Match Niamh Rice.
The teams were selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee and in the Division 1 team, runners-up Cork lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with six players selected. Champions Dublin have five players in the Team of the League, and there are four slots for semi-finalists Donegal.
Revealed!— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) July 6, 2021
Here's the 2021 Team of the @lidl_ireland Ladies National Football League - Division 4!
8 @LouthLGFA
4 @LeitrimLGFA
2 @OffalyLGFA
1 @LKLadiesGaelic #SeriousSupport@ConnachtLGFA @LeinsterLGFA @MunsterLGFA @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/kiMqyvfUcG
Champions Meath lead the way on the Division 2 selection, with eight players included. Runners-up Kerry are represented by four players while there are two players from semi-finalists Monaghan as well as a place in the team for Cavan’s long-serving Sinéad Greene.
On the Division 3 team, Champions Laois have seven players named while runners-up Kildare follow closely behind with six players on the Division 3 team, while there is one player each from Sligo and Wicklow.
The full Division 4 team is as follows:
The other teams are as follows:
DIVISION 1
DIVISION 2
DIVISION 3
