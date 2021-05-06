Up and coming Offaly racing driver signed by major motor group

KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) has signed Offaly teenager Alex Dunne as the first member of its newly launched Driver Development Project (KCMG-DDP).



The 15-year-old has seen plenty of success in karting as the 2019 World Series Karting Champions Cup – OK Junior champion. Supported by KCMG, Dunne made his car racing debut last weekend in the Spanish F4 Championship with Pinnacle Motorsport at Spa-Francorchamps and secured pole position in Thursday’s qualifying.



Launched last week, the KCMG-DDP is a significant new cornerstone of the Hong Kong outfit’s vast range of activities. The programme aims to utilise KCMG’s global motorsport presence and array of resources to nurture young talent and help create the next generation of stars.



Under KCMG’s wing, Dunne will be given a dedicated driver mentor and performance coach, in addition to a dedicated physiotherapist who will maintain his fitness levels during and between races. The team will also provide financial support, covering Dunne’s entry fees, running costs and testing opportunities.



Paul Ip, KCMG Founder: “We’re very excited to have Alex as our first KCMG Driver Development Project member. He has been very impressive in karting and we’re looking forward to honing his skills behind the wheel and helping to make him more of a complete package off the track as well. With our support, we believe he can have a strong maiden season in Spanish F4. These are the first moments for the KCMG-DDP, which is an exciting new arm of KCMG’s vast array of motorsport activities to help young drivers progress through the ranks and become the stars of the future.”



Alex Dunne: “I’m delighted to join up with KCMG and their new Driver Development Project ahead of my debut season in Spanish F4. It’s a great honour and opportunity to receive their support in all aspects of motorsport to make me become a better driver, developing my skills and improving my all-round ability behind the wheel. I’m excited to get started with the team and I hope we can have a successful season together, starting this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.”