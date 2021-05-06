Lough Boora bike rental petition reaches staggering number of signatures in just three days

A petition to get Bord na Mona to reverse it's decision on the allocation of the Lough Boora Bike Hire license has had a staggering number of signatures in just three days.

The petition on change.org entitled 'Return Boora Bike Hire to Pat Barrett' has already been signed by over 10,000 people. You can add your name at the link below.

Pat Barrett has been running the bike hire service since he started it 11 years ago. He built it up from scratch but found out last Friday that he had lost the license to an operation run by Dublin footballer Conal Keaney.

In a statement, Bord na Mona described the procurement process as fair and open competition, conducted with independent oversight

However the decision has sparked an angry reaction in the county with the story featuring across the national media including on Liveline where Joe Duffy described the situation as 'The Battle of Boora'.

