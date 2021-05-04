Lough Boora bike hire competition 'fair and open' says Bord na Mona

BORD na Mona have said they understand the disappointment of Lough Boora bike hire operator, Pat Barrett.

Mr Barrett, the founder of the bike rental service at Lough Boora Discovery Park, lost out in a tender competition for the renewal of the contract to a company run by Dublin GAA star Conal Keaney.

Mr Barrett, a Lumcloon resident and Bord na Mona employee at Derrinlough briquette factory, established the bicycle rental operation 11 years ago.

A spokesman for Bord na Mona said tonight (Tuesday, May 4): “Bord na Mona is committed to providing visitors to Lough Boora with a fantastic experience and a range of activities during their visit. Mr Barrett, in addition to operating his bike hire business in Lough Boora, is an employee of Bord na Mona and continues to be so.”

The spokesman added: “As a semi-state organisation, Bord na Mona procure third party services, including those at Lough Boora, in accordance with Government procurement processes. Recently the company tendered the bicycle hire service at Lough Boora Discovery Park on eTenders as we are required to do.

“The procurement process was a fair and open competition, conducted with independent oversight, and attracted a number of responses. All tender responses were evaluated across set competition and compliance criteria and the winning provider scored highest across all the evaluation criteria.

“We understand the disappointment of Mr Barrett, but as a semi-state company we must implement the fair and open processes and procedures which are mandated by the State.”