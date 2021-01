Basketball Ireland issue update following Level 5 extension

Following yesterday's Government announcement of an extension to level 5 restrictions until March 5, Basketball Ireland has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to discuss the 2020/21 season.

Chairman of the Basketball Ireland Board, Paul McDevitt, has invited the Chairs of the nine National Committees, along with Basketball Ireland President PJ Reidy and Chair of Basketball Ireland’s ‘Return to Play’ group, Charles Higgins, to discuss the next steps for the sport at all levels.

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne said: “In mid-December we submitted plans to Government that would have seen our players return to training on February 1st, with a resumption of competitive fixtures in March, but at that stage we had no idea how things would pan out. We have seen unprecedented Covid-19 figures since Christmas and this level 5 extension by Government has not come as a surprise.

“We are now gathering our nine National Committees together to formulate adjusted plans for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, for all areas of our game. 2020 was a year to forget for our sport and it has been a difficult start to 2021, but Basketball Ireland will be doing its utmost to see our players and teams back on the courts as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.”