VOTE NOW: Young Offaly star in running for Minor Hurling Player of the Week
Offaly’s Lochlann Quinn cuts the sliother into play against Laois
A young Offaly hurling star has been nominated for the Minor Hurling Player of the Week.
Lochlann Quinn scored 14 points in Offaly's impressive 2-18 to 0-12 win over Laois on Saturday. Read the full report here.
Voting is underway and you can vote for the young Birr man at the link below.
The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Championship is officially underway! Cast your vote below for this season’s first Hurling Player of the Week #GAAThisIsMajor— Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) October 19, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on