VOTE NOW: Young Offaly star in running for Minor Hurling Player of the Week

Offaly’s Lochlann Quinn cuts the sliother into play against Laois

A young Offaly hurling star has been nominated for the Minor Hurling Player of the Week. 

Lochlann Quinn scored 14 points in Offaly's impressive 2-18 to 0-12 win over Laois on Saturday. Read the full report here.

Voting is underway and you can vote for the young Birr man at the link below.