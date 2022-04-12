JOBS ALERT: Part Qualified and Fully Qualified Accountants required
Milne O’Dwyer - Certified Public Accountants & Chartered Tax Advisors
Milne O’Dwyer is an accountancy firm based in Tullamore, Co. Offaly currently have vacancies for both Part-Qualified and Qualified Accountants.
The candidates invited to apply will be CPA/ACA/ACCA qualified OR part-qualified with Practice experience.
Remuneration
The remuneration package will include - salary, performance related bonus, professional subscriptions, CPD allowance and continuous training and support.
To apply, please email your application and CV to info@milneodwyer.ie
For more information about our firm, please visit us at www.milneodwyer.ie
Beck House, Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly • Tel: 057 9321394 / 9341161 • F: 057 9321972
*Sponsored Content
