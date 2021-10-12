Duggan & Power celebrate almost 20 years in business in Offaly and Galway
Duggan & Power, sponsors of the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune's Budget 2022 coverage, has been providing clients with personalised tax and accounting services since 2002 when Jonathan Duggan established the firm.
They have offices in Eyre Square in Galway and Emmet Square in Birr, Co Offaly.
Liam Power was his Jonathan Duggan's first employee, and Liam subsequently became a partner in 2005.
With our certified training and expansive financial knowledge, they are equipped to handle all of your accounting needs, no matter how complex.
Whether you require assistance at the corporate or personal level, Duggan and Power are ready to serve as your tax planners and accounting advisors.
For more on the services available through Duggan & Power, visit www.dugganandpower.ie
