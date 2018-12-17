Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 17)

Noreen Duffy - Cooldorougha, Ballinahown, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shelia Kearney (née Egan) - Danganbeg House, Killeigh, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh followed by burial after Mass in the local Cemetery.

Cyril Francis Ó'Brien - Patrick Street, Portarlington, Offaly / Skryne, Meath

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Michael's Church Portarlington. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Alzheimer Society.

Peter Gorman - Circular Road, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.