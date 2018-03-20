€5.3 million worth of Offaly land goes up for sale

On the instructions of a receiver, Lisney estate agents have advertised 742 acres of Offaly land for sale in 10 lots. The land has a combined value of €5.28 million.

The largest site in the portfolio is a 190-acre site of arable land with a derlict cottage and farmyard at Srah, Rhode. It is going up for sale for €1.4 million.

Another €1.4 million price tag has been slapped on a second site, comprised of 152 acres, a bungalow and farm outbuildings in Durrow near Tullamore.

66 acres in Ballintogher, Geashill are up for sale for €575,000, while a similar sized site in the same vicinity (60.4 acres) is going for €550,000.

Also in Geashill, 78 acres of arable land are offered for €495,000. Another Ballintogher site of 48.5 acres is available for €325,000.

The final three sites in the collection, all in Geashill, are a 36-acre plot at Ballykeane for €275,000, 12 acres in Geashill village for €140,000 and 10 acres of grazing land for €120,000.

You can see www.lisney.com for more information.

