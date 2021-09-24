Rising Offaly singer Tolü Makay releases new single

Tullamore’s Tolü Makay has combined soulful pop with rhythmic hip-hop for her new single Behavin Like a Lil B.

The song has been skillfully produced by her long-time collaborator Enda Gallery.

Tolü said: “Behavin Like a Lil Bitch is a song with attitude. It’s the song you need when you just have to call someone out. I also make reference to men who hit on women and can’t take no as an answer.

"I was inspired by 90s HipHop and a really cool artist I found called Kahlo. I’m enjoying incorporating more parts of my background into the production and lyrics, and having fun with the process of bringing this album to life. Here’s a song you can now play to someone that's Behaving Like a Lil B."

Since her viral cover version of the The Saw Doctors’ classic 'N17' with the RTE Concert Orchestra in January of this year, the young Nigerian-born singer-songwriter has become one of the most exciting newcomer artists in Ireland. Tolü’a debut album is due early 2022.

Tolü has just announced a headline show at Vicar Street, Dublin, presented by Aiken Promotions, Friday, October 15. Support on the night will be from Lucy McWilliams. Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie

TOLÜ MAKAY TOUR DATES:

25th Sep - Hibernacle, Claregalway Castle

25th Sep - Hibernacle, Claregalway Castle

15th Oct - Vicar Street Headline, Dublin

Support: Lucy McWilliams

12th Nov - Grand Social, Dublin (sold out)

14th Nov - Grand Social, Dublin (sold out)

16th Nov - Grand Social, Dublin (sold out)

17th Nov - Cyprus Ave, Cork

21st Nov - Roisin Dubh, Galway

7th March - 17th March

Ireland In Music USA Tour with Hothouse Flowers, Enda Gallery, Strange Boy